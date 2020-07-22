Sections
Home / Cities / Heavy showers in Delhi reduce rain deficit

Heavy showers in Delhi reduce rain deficit

New Delhi: Delhi recorded “heavy” category rain in many parts of the city on Wednesday morning, reducing the rain deficit in the region to some extent. Delhi’s...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Delhi recorded “heavy” category rain in many parts of the city on Wednesday morning, reducing the rain deficit in the region to some extent.

Delhi’s rain deficiency since June 1 was 43% on Tuesday, which reduced to 29% on Wednesday. Weather officials said most stations have covered deficiency on Wednesday, which will be reflected on Thursday.

Safdarjung recorded 67.3 mm, Palam 81.2 mm and Lodhi Road recorded 71.9 mm rain on Wednesday.



Rainfall of 64.5 to 124.4 mm in a day is considered ‘heavy” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heavy spell of rain is due to a combination of factors, meteorologists said.

“The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is passing south of Delhi. It is passing along Bikaner, Palwal, Badaun, Bahraich, Muzaffarpur and north-eastern states. Because Palwal is just south of Delhi, it is bringing a lot of rain here. There is also a trough (area of low pressure) in the westerlies. Moist south-westerly winds are also blowing from the Arabian Sea. All of these are contributing to thundershowers and rain,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

The monsoon trough is likely to shift to the east Thursday onwards, leading to gradual reduction in the rains.

The western part of monsoon trough is now lying to the south of its normal position and eastern part runs close to the foothills of Himalayas. In addition, the convergence of moist southerly-southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal over north-east and adjoining east India is very likely to continue for next 24 hours till Thursday.

The interaction between mid-level westerlies and lower level south-westerlies from Arabian Sea over northwest India is likely to continue till Thursday.

According to IMD’s Wednesday bulletin, rain intensity and distribution over northwest India was likely to reduce significantly from Thursday but widespread and heavy rain is likely over central, east, northeast India and Maharashtra during the next three days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man seeking alms dies under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh
Jul 22, 2020 23:49 IST
SC tells govt to refund Rs 833 crore to Vodafone Idea
Jul 22, 2020 23:54 IST
Telangana govt orders closure of 100-yr-old Osmania General Hospital, new building likely to come up
Jul 22, 2020 23:43 IST
Hry stops property registration till security features are not installed
Jul 22, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.