Heavy snowfall keeps Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for second day

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained suspended for the second day after heavy snowfall at many places, especially around Jawahar Tunnel. As per traffic officials, more than 4,000 vehicles are stranded along the way.

Though the road was cleared of landslides at Magerkot, Battery Chashma , Mom Passi, Marog and Panthial in Ramban district, heavy accumulation of snow at the north portal of tunnel in Lower Munda has been hampering vehicular movement.

“Around 2,500 vehicles, mostly trucks, are stranded between Udhampur and Ramban since Saturday evening,” said a traffic police officer.

Similarly, 170 Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles (LMVs) and 150 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) besides 20 Jammu-bound LMVs were stranded between Ramsu and Jawahar Tunnel, the officer added.

Around 80 Srinagar-bound LMVs have been stuck in Ramban and 50 HMVs in Chanderkot. As many as 190 Srinagar-bound tankers are stranded in Batote area.

Mughal Road, which connects the valley to Jammu region through Shopian-Rajouri axis, is also closed due to heavy snowfall.

NHAI authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear snow and debris from the affected stretches.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has given forecast of widespread moderate to heavy snowfall with isolated very heavy snowfall from Monday evening to January 6 with peak activity during Monday night to Tuesday afternoon in both Jammu and Kashmir regions. Significant improvement is most likely from January 6 onwards, an official said.

Clear vital road links on priority : J&K Cong chief

Congress on Monday demanded clearing of vital roads and other relief and rescue operations in snowbound areas on war-footing. Party president GA Mir said the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and other vital roads are blocked due to heavy snowfall and landslides, calling for “immediate relief, rescue and restoration work on war-footing” to give respite to the people stranded in the Valley and several parts of Jammu region.