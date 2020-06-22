Heli-taxi services resume in Himachal but with low passenger turnout

The heli-taxi services resumed on Monday in Himachal Pradesh amid poor response in wake of Covid-19.

Only three passengers flew in two flights operated by the National Helicopter Carrier Pawan Hans Ltd. A company official said a passenger travelled on the Chandigarh-Shimla flight and two passengers on Shimla-Kullu route.

All domestic flights, including helicopter services, were suspended in March due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of Covid-19 outbreak. The flights on Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh route will be operated six days in a week except for Sunday.

Flights on Shimla-Kullu route will be operated on Monday, Friday and Saturday. On Shimla—Dharamshala route, flights will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The heli-taxi service is being run under the Udan-II scheme of the Centre to provide regional air connectivity.

As per the state government guidelines for heli-taxi services, the passengers with valid address proof in Himachal Pradesh will be allowed to travel by air and that too after obtaining the mandatory e-pass from the district magistrate of the area.

The mandatory quarantine guidelines, which require 14-day paid or institutional quarantine for anyone coming from a high-load infected city, will be applicable to all passengers entering the state.

The fare for one-way journey on Chandigarh-Shimla route is ₹3,445 per person while on Shimla-Kullu route the one way trip will cost ₹3,828.

The fare is highest at ₹4,750 on Shimla-Dharamsala circuit. As per the standard operating procedure, the 10-seater helicopter will operate with 50% capacity.