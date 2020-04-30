Helpline to facilitate doorstep delivery of medicines proves beneficial for HP residents

The essential medicine helpline started by the state government is proving to be a boon for the people across the state in this hard time due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

Thousands of patients living in remote areas of the state have been benefitted from this service. These patients are now being provided medicines at their doorsteps by procuring them from Chandigarh, Dehradun and other parts of the region.

Mohan, a resident of village Kullah of Sirmour district said that he urgently required medicines for a kidney ailment, but was finding it hard to get the life-saving drugs due to the curfew imposed in the state, but he was able to get them by calling at the helpline number.

A spokesperson of the state government said that medicines were delivered to a patient of Malang village of Lahaul valley via flight and to a resident of Pangi through road. This service has proven a boon for more than 948 patients with drug inspectors acting as a bridge between the patients and chemists to ensure delivery of medicines during the curfew.

To date, as many as 1059 requests have been received on this helpline and more than 90% of requests to deliver medicines have been fulfilled.

Medicines were not only made available to patients from local chemists but were also made available from outside the state and were even delivered in the remotest areas of Himachal Pradesh like Kalpa, Sangla, Pooh and Nichar in Kinnaur district, Nirmand and Anni in Kullu district, Neogal Sari and Nerwa in Shimla district.

In Kangra district, essential medicines were provided to patients in response to the requests received through CM helpline and district helpline. Several life-saving medicines were provided at the nearest medical stores or were delivered at the doorsteps of patients. The medicines which were not available in the district and were procured from Pathankot and Chandigarh.

In addition to this, due to the proactive efforts of the state government about 250 Himachali students stranded in Goa were also provided medical assistance. As many as 575 vendors have been authorised for home delivery of medicines in the state. These include 20 vendors in Bilaspur, nine in Chamba, 32 in Hamirpur, 44 in Kangra, 19 in Kullu, one in Lahaul-Spiti, 93 in Mandi, 125 in Shimla, 165 in Sirmour, 40 in Solan and 23 in Una district.