Heritage corridor to be developed in Karnal

A heritage corridor will soon be developed in Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency Karnal under the Karnal Smart City Limited (KSCL).

Officials monitoring the project said the corridor will be developed on the two kilometre stretch from main entrance of Karnal at Srimad Bhagavad Gita Gate to Karna Gate.

The corridor will include heritage buildings including 200-year-old Christian Cemetery, the old court building, record room, Kos Minar and the ancient Victoria Memorial Hall.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Kumar Yadav, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Karnal Smart City Limited said, “As of now, we have identified four old buildings under this project and later the Karnal Club and old building of civil hospital will also be included.”

He said the project will attract tourists to showcase the historic importance of these buildings built in the 19th century. The buildings will have CCTV cameras and other facilities including artifacts.

In this regard, the authority has prepared a proposal to get the NOC from the archaeological department. “The tender process will be started after getting approval from the boards of directors and NOC from the Archaeological Survey of India. The work will be completed by March-end,” Yadav said.

The Christian Cemetery was a cantonment of British forces about 200 years ago and the mortal remains of soldiers were buried at this site. Likewise, the 114-year-old Victoria Memorial Hall is the perfect example of Indian, Islamic and European architecture.