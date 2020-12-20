Hero MotoCorp donates first-responder vehicle to Jagraon health authorities

Hero MotoCorp donated a custom-built first-responder vehicle (FRV), 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, and 5,000 masks to the civil hospital, Jagraon. The key of the FRV was handed over to Dr Pradeep Mahindra, senior medical officer, Jagraon. Charanjit Singh Sohal, senior superintendent of police, and Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, sub-divisional magistrate, Jagraon, were also present.

The vehicle will help reach out to patients in rural and remote areas. It is equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder; fire extinguisher, and other safety features such as LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

“We are providing FRVs to frontline health personnel in different states to assist patients in rural and remote areas. These have all necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who are needed to be taken to the hospital,” said Vijay Sethi, CSR head, Hero MotoCorp.

The company has handed over 49 FRVs to government authorities in various states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Jammu, and Himachal Pradesh to date.