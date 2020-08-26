Heroin smuggler Ganja held, narco-terror module busted

The accused, Rajinder, used to receive consignments, mostly from Srinagar and Delhi, to distribute it further in the state. (Getty Images)

Chandigarh The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it had arrested a heroin smuggler Rajinder Singh Ganja to bust an international narco-terror racket with links to the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Interrogation of Rajinder led to the arrest of his brother-in-law, Chirag Rathi from Muzaffarnagar, and Karamjit Singh, a police constable from Muktsar, currently posted as driver with deputy director, chief chemical examiner, Kharar, said director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta. He added that the racket had been traced to associates of now dead notorious terrorist Harmeet Singh aka PhD.

The DGP added that Rajinder belonged to Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and is reported to be a close associate of absconding notorious drug smuggler Navpreet Singh, aka, Nav from Wazir Bhullar village, Beas, Amritsar.

Rajinder was apprehended from Zirakpur on August 19. A .32 bore pistol and four cartridges were recovered from the possession of Rajinder, with 530gm heroin seized later from his flat at Riverdale Aerovista, Zirakpur.

A criminal case under the Arms and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at a Mohali police station against Rajinder, who has several other FIRs registered against him in the state. He has also been involved in recent hawala transactions to the tune of Rs 12 crore, according to the police.

Rajinder has told the police that he was associated in the distribution network of drug supply, arranged by Navpreet. The DGP added Rajinder used to receive consignments, mostly from Srinagar and Delhi, to distribute it further in the state. The funds generated out of drug business were sent back to Navpreet through hawala channels. In April 2020 too, Police Commissionerate, Amritsar, had arrested one Hizbul terrorist Hilal Ahmed Wagay when he came to collect drug money on the instructions of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, a slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

Among the major cases Rajinder was involved in was a 2019 FIR registered under sections of Arms Act and the NDPS Act at Tarsikka police station, district Amritsar (Rural), now under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).