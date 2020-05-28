Sections
Home / Cities / High court asks govt, 3 municipal corps for status of Delhi’s burial grounds

High court asks govt, 3 municipal corps for status of Delhi’s burial grounds

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday issued notices to the city government and the three municipal corporations directing them to apprise the court of the status of the Capital’s...

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:23 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday issued notices to the city government and the three municipal corporations directing them to apprise the court of the status of the Capital’s crematoriums and burial grounds of the city.

The high court filed a PIL and quoted Hindustan Times’ May 28 report that detailed how all 80 storage racks at Lok Nayak hospital’s Covid-19 mortuary were full and 28 bodies were on the floor. The Court also quoted on how eight bodies were returned from Nigambodh Ghat on Tuesday because the facility was not in a position to accept more bodies, as only two of the three CNG furnaces were working and that bodies of those who had died five days ago were yet to be cremated.

The court noted that the state of affairs, if true, was ‘”highly dissatisfactory and violative of the rights of the dead.”

“We thus take suo moto cognizance of the aforesaid violations of human rights and by this order bring the same to the notice of the Chief Justice, to take up the aforesaid matter in public interest, for issuing requisite directions,” the court said.



The matter will now be heard on Friday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Airoli school rubbishes parents’ demand for stay on fee hike
May 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Vij wants tighter curbs on Delhi border
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
‘26/11 witness had recovered well, was home for 12 days’
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
Justice SN Satyanarayana takes oath as Punjab and Haryana HC judge
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.