High-density apple scheme: Plans afoot to boost fruit production in Kashmir

The UT administration is planning to get more growers inclined towards the high-density plantation. (HT File)

To boost fruit production, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought around 240 hectares of land under its high-density apple programme in the Valley.

The UT administration is planning to get more growers inclined towards the high-density plantation and have also encouraged many private players to help fruit growers to set up such orchards across Kashmir.

Currently, horticulture is one of the biggest trade in Kashmir with a volume of Rs 9000 to 1000 crores and more than 2.5 million people are directly or indirectly dependent on this trade.

Recently, advisor to L-G K K Sharma said steps are afoot for ensuring that horticulture and related activities get a fillip by way of various government schemes and interventions so that the quantum of produce gets increased, contributing to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The advisor directed the officers to ensure that the high-density plantation scheme meant to boost apple production is implemented in a manner that maximum horticulturists get its benefit. “A mechanism should be formulated to make it broad-based by actively involving stakeholders and incorporating their views and suggestions as well,” he told the officers concerned.

He asked them to cover all the feasible areas under the programme, including Jammu province, as it has a high potential for development of horticulture, especially apple.

The horticulture department officials said all steps are being initiated to remove bottlenecks so that farmers are fully benefited by the innovative programme.

They added that elite clonal rootstocks have been brought from the Netherlands to achieve self-sufficiency in plant production so that dependence on import is minimised.