Higher edu dept seeks report from Punjabi University over financial ‘anomalies’

Punjabi University, Patiala, is presently reeling under acute financial crisis and is unable to meet even its committed expenditure. (Representational photo)

Taking serious note of a report submitted by Punjab accountant general regarding the glaring financial anomalies unearthed during Punjabi University audit, the department of higher education has directed ‘beleaguered’ varsity to submit a detailed report by July 31.

The department has sent a communiqué to the varsity management.

Punjab’s accountant general submitted the compliance report with the higher education department on June 30 after conducting a thorough audit of the university finances last month.

“On the basis of the audit report, the university has been asked to submit an action taken report so far. Moreover, the varsity is also directed to submit a detailed action plan report, so that these financial irregularities would not happen in near future,” the communiqué stated.

The varsity is presently reeling under acute financial crisis as it is unable to meet even its committed expenditure, including payment of salaries and pensions.

One of the officials said the audit team went through varsity’s financial data regarding its income and expenditure in the past 10 years.

“The audit report carries details of the financial mess, including incorrect pay fixation, flaws in deciding pensions, and increase in salary of contractual teaching staff from ₹21,600 to ₹44,000, without taking approval from the state finance department,” an official said.

“The report prominently mentioned about the delay on the part of varsity in deciding inquiry reports related to bungling of funds in making certain purchases between 2009 and 2016, and financial burden on the varsity due to illegal recruitment of 65 assistant professors in the same period,” it added.

University registrar Prof Yograj said the authorities are yet to go through the department’s communiqué.

“The content of the letter will be discussed in detail with vice-chancellor Prof B S Ghuman. The varsity will respond accordingly,” he said.

Higher education secretary Rahul Bhandari said “The report has been sought for the betterment of the institution and to boost it financially in the near future.”

Meanwhile, the department has also asked the university to submit its blueprint to increase its income from its own resources.

As per budgetary proposals for this fiscal, the varsity expects an income of ₹380 crore, while the expenditure is pegged at ₹676 crore, leaving a massive ₹296-crore deficit. The university also has an overdraft of ₹140 crore, which is expected to touch ₹150 crore by the end of the year.

OTHER INSTRUCTIONS

The department has also asked varsity to submit a report regarding declaration of results of intermediate classes within three days, besides joining of retired IAS officer Manjit Singh Narang as honourary advisor to vice-chancellor and duties assigned to him.