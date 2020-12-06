Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Higher reaches of Himachal witness light snowfall, showers

Higher reaches of Himachal witness light snowfall, showers

Weather will remain dry from December 10 onwards, says the meteorological department.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh witnessed light snowfall and showers at isolated places in the upper reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts on Saturday.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that weather will remain dry throughout the state on December 6, while the higher and middle hills will receive snowfall and rainfall at isolated places on December 7 and will continue till December 9.

“Weather will remain dry from December 10 onwards,” he added.

Light snowfall and rainfall occurred at isolated places in the higher hills while weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours. As the minimum and maximum temperatures maintained normalcy, no significant changes were witnessed.



In state capital Shimla, minimum temperature touched 7.6°C, while Kufri jittered at 5.9°C.

Prominent tourist destinations including Manali shivered at 5°C, while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 8.6°C and 6.8°C minimum temperatures.

Minimum temperature in Una was 7.2°C, while Solan recorded 4°C, Bilaspur 7.5°C, Hamirpur 8°C, Nahan 11.8°C, Mandi 5.1°C and Kalpa 0°C.

Keylong, which witnessed 2cm snow, was coldest in the state at minus 3.5°C minimum temperature.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Tiny twin monkeys measuring just 2 inches born at Chester Zoo. Watch
Dec 06, 2020 01:07 IST
Maratha quota case: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan strategy
Dec 06, 2020 01:03 IST
NEP aims to address growing developmental imperatives of country: Himachal CM
Dec 06, 2020 00:57 IST
Onion prices drop to ₹20-₹30 per kg at Vashi APMC
Dec 06, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.