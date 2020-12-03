Higher reaches of HP to receive snowfall in coming days

A team of 122 RCC Beacon successfully cleared an avalanche and rescued a stranded truck in Zoji La on Wednesday. (ANI)

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive another spell of snow on December 4, 7 and 8. However, weather will remain dry on middle and lower hills, and plains in state.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said the weather is likely to remain dry throughout the state for the next few days with only isolated places in Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts witnessing snowfall and rain on December 4, 7 and 8.

The weather was mostly dry throughout Himachal in the last 24 hours, the minimum and maximum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 11.4°C while Kufri recorded 9.4°C minimum temperature. Tourist destinations Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 3°C, 9.2°C and 9.9°C minimum temperature, respectively.

Minimum temperature in Una was 6.6°C, Solan 5°C, Bilaspur 7°C, Hamirpur 6.9°C, Nahan 12.4°C, Mandi 5.1°C and 1.4°C in Kalpa, while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district is the coldest place in state as it recorded -4°C minimum temperature.