Highest one-day spike in Kalyan; KDMC takes action against private lab

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded its highest one-day spike of cases with 185 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday. The highest spike till now was 82 cases in a day. The total positive cases in KDMC is now 1,911, the civic body has recorded total 55 deaths till date.

Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer of KDMC, said, “The civic body recorded its highest number of cases on Friday as it comprises of three days of pending reports. Several reports were awaited after testing which we got on Friday.”

After Thane, a private lab in Kalyan was served a notice by KDMC for giving false positive reports on Covid-19 test. Earlier in May, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had asked a private lab to stop testing after irregularities were reported.

The notice was served to a private lab in Kalyan after a person from Shahad complained to the civic body about contradicting test reports.

A KDMC official said, “The complainant had a fracture last month due to an accident at his residence. His swab was collected by the lab when he was undergoing treatment for the fracture. The lab reported him to be positive. However, the man claimed that he did not move out of his house during lockdown.”

In order to cross check the reports, the complainant immediately got another test done which came negative. Following this he informed the civic body about the same.

“Based on a complaint we have served a notice to the lab early this month and asked them to explain the reason for false positive in this case,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, TMC recorded 174 positive cases and three deaths on Friday, taking total number of cases to 4,829 and death toll to 148.

“Among the three deaths reported on Friday was a 45-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar, who was admitted at Kalwa Hospital on June 7 and died on the same day. His Covid test reports came later stating that he was positive. The case is similar with the 43-year-old resident of Wagle Estate, who died a day after being admitted to Kalwa hospital. The third death was an 84-year-old woman from Kolshet,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner. On Friday, 91 patients have recovered and were discharged in Thane city.

(Inputs by Ankita G Menon)