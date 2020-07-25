Sections
Home / Cities / Highest single-day spike of 164 cases in Ludhiana, tally climbs to 2,439

Highest single-day spike of 164 cases in Ludhiana, tally climbs to 2,439

Seven deaths, including six men and one woman, also reported; death count reaches 58.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In the highest ever single-day jump in Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana confirmed 164 fresh infections on Saturday, causing the district’s tally to climb to a whopping 2,439, while seven more deaths took the fatality count to 58.

Those dead include six men and a woman.

The male patients were an 80-year-old from Jamalpur, a 69-year-old from Model Town, a 59-year-old from Kadwai Nagar, a 58-year-old from Basant Avenue, a 47-year-old from Model Town and a 26-year-old from Punjabi Bagh Colony, Dugri.

The female patient was a 66-year-old from Subash Nagar.



According to health officials, all patients died after brief illness.

Of the 2,439 confirmed cases in Ludhiana, 806 remain active, while 1,575 have been discharged from hospitals.

CONSISTENT RISE

For the fourth consecutive day, the city saw a spike of over 100 cases within 24 hours.

On Friday, 105 cases were confirmed in the district, while the number was 120 on Thursday and 104 on Wednesday.

13 MC STAFFERS INFECTED

Among the new cases are 13 municipal corporation (MC) employees, including joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh, a sub-divisional officer, several sweepers and beldars.

One of the sweepers had died before his test report came out. The employees are deputed in different zones of MC.

Earlier two councillors Rakesh Prashar and Manpreet Grewal had also tested positive for Covid-19. The civic body has already restricted public dealing in its offices and thermal scanning of all visitors is being done.

