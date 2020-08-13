Highest single-day spike of 39 Covid-19 deaths in Punjab

Punjab on Wednesday witnessed record 39 fatalities due to Covid-19 pushing the death toll to 675, while 1,020 cases took the state’s infection tally to 26,909.

Thirteen fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, six in Hoshiarpur, four in Patiala, three each in Amritsar and Jalandhar, two each in Mohali, Gurdaspur and Pathankot and one each in Barnala, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur, according to the bulletin released by the state government.

Among the districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana 229, Jalandhar 130, Mohali 104, Amritsar 85, Patiala 70, Barnala 62, Gurdaspur 39 and Faridkot 36.

As many as 422 patients have been cured. So far, 17,212 people have recovered from the disease and there are 9,022 active cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.