Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Him Suraksha Abhiyan: Over 1 lakh people screened for Covid in Hamirpur

Him Suraksha Abhiyan: Over 1 lakh people screened for Covid in Hamirpur

As part of the drive, as many as 532 teams constituted in the district carried out door-to-door sample collection for Covid testing.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hamirpur

The district administration has screened around 1, 16,000 people (more than 27 percent) for Covid infection in Hamirpur under the state government’s Him Suraksha Abhiyan aimed at containing the virus spread.

As part of the drive, as many as 532 teams constituted in the district carried out door-to-door sample collection for Covid testing.

During a meeting of district officials at the Salasi rest house on Saturday, forest minister Rakesh Pathania said that the state government was taking effective steps to contain Covid-19 and he would personally supervise the campaign in the district in the coming days.

Pathania said that till the vaccine was not available, the main emphasis would be to enforce the SOPs issued by the central government like wearing of face masks, washing hands and social distancing.



He said that during the next week, the district administration and elected representatives would adopt the ‘One warning, free warning’ campaign in various parts of Hamirpur to make people aware about the importance of wearing face masks. Pathania said that under the campaign, ten places in each assembly constituency of the district would be identified and the authorities would go there and spread awareness.

The minister also directed the district authorities to bring down the number of active cases by half.

Deputy commissioner Debasweta Banik detailed the steps being taken in the district with regards to the pandemic and other related issues.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Maratha quota case: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan strategy
Dec 06, 2020 01:03 IST
NEP aims to address growing developmental imperatives of country: Himachal CM
Dec 06, 2020 00:57 IST
Onion prices drop to ₹20-₹30 per kg at Vashi APMC
Dec 06, 2020 00:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh: BJP, SP win two seats each in MLC polls
Dec 06, 2020 00:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.