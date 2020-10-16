Himachal agri varsity re-opens admission window till October 26

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) has re-opened admissions to various courses for the ensuing academic sessions besides announcing the entrance test dates.

HPAU vice-chancellor HK Chaudhary said that October 26 is the last date for receipt of online and offline application forms for all degree programmes for all categories.

For applicants from the tribal areas, last date for receipt of offline applications for merit-based admissions is November 2, he said.

The candidates who have already applied to the programmes of the university for the academic year 2020-21 need not apply again.

Chaudhary said the admission process was re-opened due to prolonged lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The vice-chancellor said he had been receiving requests through emails, phones and several parents also met him in person informing that many students could not apply earlier due to internet connectivity problems in the rural areas.

“This is a golden opportunity for all those who could not apply to the various academic programmes of the university due to one reason or the other,” he said.

Entrance exam dates announced

The V-C also announced the entrance test schedule for various courses. He said the screening exam for BSc veterinary science and animal husbandry and BSc agriculture (Honours) will be held on November 8. All the exams will be held from 10am to 1pm.

The entrance exam for MSc agriculture and master of veterinary science is slated for November 11. Chaudhary said the exam will be held with all the precautionary measures to curb the virus spread.

10% reservation for EWS candidates

As the state government has approved HPAU’s proposal to increase the total number of seats in various academic programmes by 10%, the same will be reserved over and above specifically for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates without disturbing the present intake capacity.