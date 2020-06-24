Himachal bags e-Panchayat Puraskar 2020

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday congratulated the state panchayati raj department for securing first prize under e-Panchayat Puraskar-2020, given by the Union ministry of panchayati raj.

CM said that the Union ministry of panchayati raj has been making efforts to bring in transparency, efficiency and accountability in the functioning of gram panchayats through the use of information and communication technology.

Thakur said that the ministry has been fervent in recognising the efforts made by various states and Union territories in the use of information and communication technology by the panchayats.

He said that this award is conferred to those states who have ensured maximum use of information technology for monitoring the various works of the panchayats. Himachal Pradesh has been selected for this award for effective implementation of the e-application developed by the Centre and other applications developed by the state government.

CM said that all the 3,226 panchayats of the state have been provided internet facility and people can access various services online. He said that various services such as family register, registration of birth, death and marriages are registered online in the panchayats.