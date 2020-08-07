Himachal BJP chief in home quarantine after state power minister tests positive for Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap (left) had come in contact with state power minister Sukhram Chaudhary (right) during a tour to Nahan in Sirmour district on July 31. Chaudhary is hospitalised with Covid-19 in Shimla. (HT file)

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Suresh Kashyap on Friday went into self quarantine as a precautionary measure after state power minister Sukhram Chaudhary with whom he had visited Nahan recently tested positive for Covid-19.

It is a precautionary measure despite testing negative for Covid-19, a party spokesperson said.

“By the grace of God my Covid-19 report is negative. Still, I have decided to remain in home quarantine. I apologise if I have caused inconvenience to anyone,” Kashyap wrote in a Facebook post. His staff is also quarantined.

Kashyap arrived in Dharamshala on Thursday and was scheduled to convene a meeting of the Dehra block unit of the party on Friday.

He had met senior party leaders Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar and former state party chief Satpal Singh Satti while on the way to Dharamshala.

LONG LIST OF CONTACTS

Sukhram Chaudhary, his two daughters and a personal security officer had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Chaudhary shared the news on social media and urged people who came in his direct contact to quarantine themselves and get tested.

The Shimla district authorities sealed his government residence and started contact tracing.

Chaudhary was inducted in the state cabinet on July 30 along with two other MLAs Rakesh Pathania and Rajinder Garg.

He addressed a press meet along with chief minister Jairam Thakur and two newly appointed ministers the same day and later attended the cabinet meeting. The next day, he toured Nahan and was accompanied by state BJP chief Kashyap and food and civil supplies corporation vice-chairman Baldev Tomar.

Former party chief and Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal, marketing board chairman Baldev Bhandari and Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap also attended the programmes organised by party workers to welcome Chaudhary.

Sirmaur district BJP president Vinay Gupta accompanied the minister to Paonta Sahib, his home constituency, on August 1.

Gupta and Bhandari have quarantined themselves.

Chaudhary’s contact list may be long as several programmes were held to welcome him in Solan and Sirmour after his swearing-in.

Chaudhary is undergoing treatment at Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Shimla, while his daughters have been shifted to the Covid-care centre at Mashobra.

SHIMLA SP’S OFFICE CLOSED FOR SANITISATION

The office of the Shimla superintendent of police (SP) was closed for sanitisation on Friday, police said. In a Facebook post, Shimla police said that a police personnel who visited the SP office on Wednesday had tested positive for Covid-19 the next day. So, the SP office will remain closed on Friday for sanitisation, it added.