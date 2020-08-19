Himachal BJP’s Doon legislator Paramjeet Singh Pammi tests positive for Covid-19

Sections
MLA, who is hospitalised in Shimla, had visited Amritsar on August 16 and also gone to Golden Temple; Pammi is the second state BJP legislator to test positive after Sukhram Chaudhary

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:05 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, 4,245 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh. Of them, 1,263 are active cases, while 2,923 have recovered. (HT file photo)

Shimla/Dharamshala: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Paramjeet Singh Pammi, who represents the Doon assembly segment in Solan district, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“After fever on Monday night, I got my test done for Covid-19, the report of which is positive,” Pammi wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday night. He urged people who came in his contact over the past few days to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

Pammi has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, and his family is in home quarantine. The health authorities have started contact mapping and the source of infection is being traced.

Pammi had visited Amritsar on August 16 and also gone to Golden Temple.



Paramjeet Singh Pammi is the second BJP MLA from the state to test positive.

He is the second lawmaker among the dozens of BJP functionaries to have contracted the virus. State power minister Sukhram Chaudhary tested positive on August 6, days after his induction into the cabinet.

One more personnel in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s security detail tested positive on Tuesday night. A total of 13 security personnel and a driver of the chief minister’s staff have tested positive.

10 NEW CORONA CASES IN KANGRA

Ten more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday night, taking the state’s tally to 4,245.

The patients include a 51-year-old woman from Dharamkot village on the outskirts of Dharamshala town. She travelled back from Delhi recently.

Another 65-year-old woman from Gharoh village near Dharamshala is a primary contact of a Covid patient.

A 48-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman tested positive in Fatehpur area. They have a travel history to Chhattisgarh and Panchkula, respectively. A one-year-old child is among five people infected in Nurpur. All are primary contacts of Covid patients.

A resident of Ghamroor village of Jaswan-Pragpur area also caught the infection.

Since the outbreak, 4,245 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh.

Active cases in the state are 1,263, while 2,923 people have recovered.

Seventeen people have succumbed to the contagion. In terms of the total cases, Solan is the worst-hit district with 982 cases, followed by Kangra (630), Sirmaur (516), Hamirpur (416), Una (340), Mandi (331), Chamba (297), Shimla (248), Kullu (238), Bilaspur (182), Kinnaur (59) and Lahaul and Spiti (six).

