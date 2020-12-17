Himachal civic body polls on January 10

The state election commission (SEC) on Thursday announced that all local body elections will be held in a single phase on January 10, 2021, and the results will be declared the same day.

The SEC informed that the elections will be conducted in adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines will be followed.

The nominations for the civic bodies will be filed on December 24, 26 and December 28 between 11am and 3pm, said state election commissioner P Mitra in a notification issued here on Thursday. The nomination papers would be scrutinized on December 29. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 31. The list of candidates, including the names of contestants and their symbol will be prepared and affixed latest by December 31.

The SEC said polling for the nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections will be held on January 10 and the results would be announced on the same day. There are 29 nagar parishads and 21 nagar panchayats across the state.