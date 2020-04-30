Himachal CM expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor’s death

Sections
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the demise of film star Rishi Kapoor who died in Mumbai on Thursday morning.Expressing his sorrow, the CM said that Rishi Kapoor was a versatile...

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the demise of film star Rishi Kapoor who died in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Expressing his sorrow, the CM said that Rishi Kapoor was a versatile actor, who in his five-decade-long illustrious career won the hearts of millions by his acting skills in films like Bobby, Naseeb, Karz, Coolie, Chandni, Prem Rog and Henna.

He said that his contribution to the Indian film industry was immense and will always be remembered as a fine actor and a thorough gentleman.

He prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members for this irreparable loss.



