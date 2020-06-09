Himachal CM for time-bound completion of development works

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday directed the state government officials to ensure time-bound completion of various developmental works.

Any delay in the execution results in cost escalation as well as deprives the common masses of benefits, he said while presiding over the review meeting of ‘Budget Assurances for 2020-21’.

Jai Ram said work on various power projects, particularly 111 MW Sawara Kuddu and 180 MW Holi-Bajoli, should be expedited.

He said ₹6947-crore Renuka hydro project has been declared nationally important and would be completed by the end of financial year.

The chief minister said the government has launched Mukhya Mantri Swablamban Yojna to promote local entrepreneurship and create self-employment opportunities for the youth.

Over 1.80 lakh Himachalis who have returned to the state amid the coronavirus pandemic may get benefitted from this scheme.

He also stressed the effective implementation of Swaran Jayanti Poshahaar Yojna by providing nutritious food and supplements to children and women.

To promote dairy farming, the state government is trying to provide the best veterinary services and has also increased the procurement price of milk by ₹2/liter to benefit the farmers, he said.

To conserve the rich cultural heritage of the state and boost the economy, Jai Ram said efforts should be made to promote rural handicrafts and handloom products.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced policymakers to re-shape health strategies by providing specialised healthcare facilities.

The CM revealed that his government was according top priority to road infrastructure and time-bound completion of ongoing projects. He also stressed on the need to explore possibilities of alternative modes of transportation.

Endeavours should be made for skill development of the youth to make them more employable and ready for starting their own ventures, he said.

Chief secretary Anil Khachi assured the CM that all-out efforts would be made to complete all the projects within the stipulated period. Various senior officers were present on the occasion.