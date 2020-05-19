Himachal CM lauds efforts of Panchayati Raj Institution representatives’ in fight against Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday lauded the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives for their efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

While addressing panchayat chiefs of Shimla and Bilaspur districts via video conferencing, Thakur said the PRI representatives have also played a major role in providing face masks and food to the needy during these difficult times.

He said most panchayats have done a commendable job in motivating people to maintain social distancing and use face masks while stepping out of their homes.

“The PRI representatives have also ensured availability of basic necessities to the migrant labourers,” he added.

The CM also hailed the Centre for ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus packaged to revive the country’s economy. He said the package envisages welfare of all sections of society and Himachal Pradesh will also be immensely benefitted.

“₹ 40,000 crore push for MGNREGA will help in generating more employment opportunities in rural areas besides improving developmental infrastructure,” he said.

The relief for MSME will also help the industries in this hour of distress, the CM added.

He said the state authorities are getting SOS messages from Himachalis stranded in various parts of the country and efforts are being made to bring them back.

“However, the large influx of people arriving back has resulted in a sharp increase in number of Covid patients in the state,” he said, adding that prevention and social distancing are the only remedy to curb the spread of virus.

He said people coming from other states will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine.“The role of PRI representatives is to ensure that no one jumps the quarantine. If someone does so, they will inform the concerned authorities and the offender will be sent to an institutional quarantine,” the CM said.

Rural development and panchayati raj minister Virender Kanwar said till date, five special trains have ferried residents of Himachal stranded in other parts of the country. “Returnees have been sent home after medical screening and it is the duty of PRI representatives to ensure that they do not jump home quarantine,” he said.