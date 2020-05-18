Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal CM launches ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme for migrant labourers

He said the scheme will benefit about 67 crore people of the country and lakhs of people in Himachal.

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme, under the Interstate Portability Scheme of the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, for migrant labourers.

The CM said the scheme will help consumers take ration from any fair price shop in the country through National Portability Scheme of ration card. He said the scheme will benefit about 67 crore people of the country and lakhs of people of Himachal.

“The Centre has decided to provide free food grain for two months to about eight crore migrant labourers in the country. Those labourers who do not have ration card will also be provided free 5kg wheat or rice per person and 1kg pulse per month,” he said.

The CM said 2864.46 tonnes food grains have been allocated to Himachal Pradesh under this scheme which will go a long way in facilitating the state government to provide this ration to targeted groups at the earliest.



