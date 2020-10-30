Himachal CM lays foundation stones of projects worth ₹24.7 crore in Sundernagar

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 24.70 crore in Mandi district’s Sundernagar through video-conferencing from Shimla.

He said Sundernagar legislative assembly constituency was fast forging ahead on the path of progress and prosperity and it was for the first time that Rs 219 crore was allocated under the Central Road Fund (CRF) for the construction of a road from Salapar to Tattapani.

Jai Ram inaugurated the science laboratory building at Government Senior Secondary School, Nehri, in the area constructed for Rs 1.15 crore.

Apart from this, the CM laid the foundation stone of Krangal-Kindar road to be built for Rs 13.73 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. This would benefit people about six panchayats of the area. He also laid the foundation of ITI building in Nehri, a project worth Rs 7.94 crore. The ITI would impart skill training for trades such as electrician, turner, plumber, fashion design and technology and information technology. The foundation stones of Forest Rest House and Chief Minister Lok Bhawan, both in Nehri, were laid.

While addressing the virtual rally from Shimla, the state head said that all the developmental projects kicked off by him would be completed within the stipulated time period, and that paucity of funds would not come in the way of development.

Jai Ram said that developmental projects worth Rs 500 crore were being executed in Sundernagar, which include Rs 200 crore schemes of Jal Shakti department and Rs 100 crore projects of PWD.

Stating that Nehri had remained neglected by the previous government, the CM said now they were laying special stress on development of the area. He said the ITI in Nehri would go a long way in providing employment-oriented education to the youth of the area. The Chief Minister Lok Bhawan, he said, would be an additional source of income to the Panchayat Samiti.

The CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the state four times in the past three years, which shows the love and bonding he shares with the state and its people. He said the PM dedicated the Rs 3,300-crore Atal Tunnel in Rohtang to the nation, opening new horizons for development in the land-locked tribal areas.

He said that several historic initiatives taken by the Union government have helped pave the way for a strong and vibrant India. He also mentioned the various developmental schemes launched by the state government for the welfare of its people.