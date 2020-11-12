Himachal CM lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 113 crore in Chamba

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 113.45 crore in Dalhousie assembly segment of Chamba district on Thursday.

The chief minister inaugurated Bassa to Nadal road constructed at a cost of Rs 8.58 crore under PMGSY, link road from Samah to Hadila, stage-II built at a cost of Rs 2.86 crore, link road from Jawnas to Bhasua built at a cost of Rs 7.01 crore.

He also inaugurated a three double lane bridge on Bathri-Sundla-Langera road constructed at a cumulative cost of Rs 10 crores.

A helipad at Kundi (Salooni) constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore was also inaugurated.

Addressing a public meeting at Banikhet, the CM said that the state government was ensuring that the pace of development goes uninterrupted irrespective of the fact whether the constituency has elected MLA of the ruling party or of opposition.

He said that the Dalhousie area has immense tourism potential and the government was ensuring that this potential was fully harnessed.

Thakur said that Rs.140 crore public works schemes were being implemented in the constituency which shows that the government was committed to providing better connectivity in the area.