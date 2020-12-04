Himachal CM unveils, lays foundation for projects worth ₹22 crore in Kangra

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹22 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district through video conferencing from Shimla.

These included unveiling of a ₹2.09-crore Kalyan Bhawan at Rait, foundation stone laying of ₹4.83-crore upgradation of Chambi-Banala-Sakoh link road, opening works worth ₹10.03 crore for improvement of distribution system of various water supply schemes, providing Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme under the Jal Jeevan mission in Shahpur tehsil and water supply improvement works worth ₹5.07 crore in Shahpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that the state government has decided to virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects in Himachal to achieve uninterrupted pace of development. He said that the government would go for online functions to discourage large social gatherings to check the spread of coronavirus.

Stating that his government was going to complete three years of its tenure on December 27, Thakur said this period had ensured balanced and equitable development of all areas of Himachal and every section of society. He said though the Covid-19 pandemic adversely affected the administration, it was able to take measures to ensure that development didn’t get hampered.

Thakur said that the state government has also decided to strictly enforce the limit up to fifty persons in social, cultural and political functions. He said that any violation in this respect would be dealt with strictly. “Due to the sharp spike in the number of corona cases, the state government decided to cancel the winter session of Vidhan Sabha at Dharamshala. However, it was unfortunate that the opposition leaders were trying to politicise the issue,” he said.

He reminded these leaders that the Congress government in 2014 had adjourned a 16-day assembly session after five days.

Meanwhile, the CM thanked the people of Shahpur segment for distributing around 50,000 masks to the needy and contributing about Rs 14 lakh towards the CM Covid fund and PM Care fund. He said that this amount would go a long way in providing relief to the ones in need.