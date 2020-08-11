Himachal Congress accuses state govt of protecting land mafias

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Tuesday accused the state government of protecting land mafia. He asked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to clarify the situation and order a high-level investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued here, Rathore said under the influence of state government land of poor people is being sold at cheaper rates to outsiders on the pretext of lease. He said it is clear by the manner land is purchased by outsiders at the state’s tourist places on the pretext of leasing. “A big mafia is active in the state which is looting innocent people,” he added.

Rathore alleged that land mafia, liquor mafia, mining mafia and transfer mafia are very active in the state and innocent people are being robbed. He said the Congress will not tolerate any kind of tampering with Section 118 of Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972. “The land should not be sold to outsiders at any cost neither should outsiders be permitted to purchase land as per Section 118,” he said.