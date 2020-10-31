Sections
Himachal Congress holds satyagrah for farmer rights

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Saturday said the central government was jeopardising farmers’ interest and were conspiring to turn small and medium scale farmers into slaves of big corporate houses and moneylenders.

Speaking on the occasion of Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary and the birth anniversary of the first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rathore said Congress was yet again fighting for the rights of farmers.

He said, “The laws that the Congress had enacted to improve the condition of farmers after Independence were being replaced by new anti-farmer laws.

Later, the Congress sat on satyagrah on The Ridge before the statue of Indira Gandhi and observed Farmers’ Rights Day to protect the interests of farmers in the country.

