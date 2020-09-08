Himachal Congress protests against corruption, increasing unemployment

Congress workers protest at the Chaura Maidan near Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Tuesday protested near the state assembly at Shimla’s Chaura Bazar, claiming increasing unemployment, corruption, inflation and mismanagement by the state government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party also demanded the resignation of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his entire cabinet.

During the protest, the Congress workers crashed the police barricades and marched towards the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly where they were stopped by heavy police barricading.

HPCC president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said instead of providing relief to people during the pandemic, the state government hiked bus fares, petrol and diesel rates and its ministers were involved in corruption in purchase of sanitisers, health equipments and ventilators. “Their ministers are busy in land deals which shows the state government’s insensitivity towards public issues,” he added.

“Fake degrees are being sold in the state and jobs are given to outsiders whereas unemployed youth of Himachal are still waiting for creation of two crore jobs per year as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The administration has totally failed, employees are being transferred on political affiliations and some officers are behaving as if they are political agents of the BJP,” Rathore said.

“The Congress is keeping strict vigil on all these issues and we will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to sell properties of our state,” he added.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the Congress workers are fighting outside the assembly against the anti-people policies of the government while the party MLAs are fighting inside for the same cause. “This fight will continue until the present state government is booted out of power in 2022,” he added.

Later, a deputation led by Rathore also submitted a memorandum to the CM in his chamber in Vidhan Sabha regarding the issues.