Himachal Congress protests against rising inflation

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Thursday staged a protest in Shimla against rising inflation and has demanded the state government to withdraw its “anti-people” policies.

HPCC also carried out a rally from its headquarters to DC office, Shimla and raised slogans against the state and Union government.

During the protest, HPCC president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and state do not care about the common people as rising inflation and “anti-people” policies have completely ruined the country’s economy.

Criticising the BJP government, Rathore said, “Farmers of the country are protesting against the farm law but none is being heard. The government is attacking the farmers by promoting profiteering and hoarding.”

Rathore said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has back-stabbed the farmers just for the benefits of corporate houses and industrialists for whom he is working and has damaged the agriculture sector too.

“By hiking the rates of LPG, electric water charges, the government has further increased the financial burden on the people. The government should withdraw the hike in the prices in order to provide much-needed relief to the people” he added.

“If the government fails to control the inflation and withdraw the hiked prices, the Congress will intensify its movement,” said Rathore.

After the protest, HPCC also submitted a memorandum to the governor through Shimla deputy commissioner.