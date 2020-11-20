Himachal continues ban on general transfers of govt employees

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has again imposed a complete ban on general transfers in all its departments.

The department of personnel has issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, a complete ban on general transfers of employees was imposed in July in view of the adverse situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to restrict the unnecessary movement of officers, officials, and public representatives, including by virtue of transfers.

The fresh letter issued by the department of personnel stated that although ‘unlock’ activities were in an advanced stage, yet it has been decided by the government to continue with the ban on general transfers.

“Accordingly, henceforth no transfers or adjustments shall be ordered by any department, board, corporation, universities etc. and if any transfers are necessitated, the same will be done after obtaining the prior approval of the chief minister through the concerned minister-in-charge that too in special circumstances,” it reads.

It further states that broadly, transfers may be ordered, strictly with approval of the competent authority, only in eventualities like filling up vacant posts in tribal, difficult, hard areas; to fill up vacancies arising out of retirements, promotions, and creation of new posts; transfers necessitated on account of disciplinary matters, vigilance cases, criminal proceedings and; in cases involving administrative grounds and exigencies.

Govt issues new safety protocol for CM

Meanwhile, the government has issued new protocols for the safety of the chief minister against Covid. The new protocol makes it mandatory for visitors to be six feet away from the CM while meeting him. All the meetings being presided over by the CM will be held in open conference halls and grounds with less than 50% capacity.

Now, speakers at the meetings will have to keep their faces covered with masks and will have to avoid speaking loudly. No snacks will be served in the meetings. Fresh guidelines issued by the CM’s office make it mandatory for officers to make use of digitals files. Security staff will ensure that documents and representations being handed to the CM are disinfected with alcohol-based sanitisers.

“The chief minister is responsible for providing state-level leadership and decision making in respect of all matters concerning the risk of Covid-19 infections so as to maintain the smooth functioning of the government during the pandemic,” states the order issued by the government.

The CM has been self-quarantined thrice after the outbreak of Covid-19 and has been tested positive once.

Visitors whether his cabinet colleagues or bureaucrats will be screened with thermal scanners, and for other symptoms like running nose cough and fever before entering the room. Visitors will have to wear three layers of masks. People from containment zones wanting to meet the chief minister can do so virtually. The CM will have to wear face shields while conducting direct meetings.

No visitors will be permitted to present gift bouquets to the CM. All the accompanying him will be thermal scanned before boarding the chopper.