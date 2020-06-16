Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal: CPI (M) holds stir, demands relief for people who lost jobs amid pandemic

Himachal: CPI (M) holds stir, demands relief for people who lost jobs amid pandemic

CPI (M) has also sent a memorandum of demands to President Ramnath Kovind.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

CPI (M) activists during their protest outside their state office in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday staged a state-wide protest here and demanded the Union and state governments to provide relief to all the people who have lost their jobs and businesses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Theog legislator Rakesh Singha, CPI (M) leaders, farmers, workers, women, small businessmen, students and street vendors among others also participated in the protest.

CPI (M) has also sent a memorandum of demands to President Ramnath Kovind. These demands include, giving ₹7,500 per month to low-income families, 10kg per person for six months, implementation of employment guarantee scheme for poor people in living in urban areas, unemployment allowance, work to the jobless for at least 200 days under MGNREGA, stop on looting of national assets, privatisation of public section, abrogation of labour laws and Kissan Credit Card loan waiver up to ₹3,00,000.

Singha said due to the pandemic, farmers, workers, small businessmen, daily wage workers and employees were facing serious financial crisis as they lost their livelihoods.



He said Prime minister Narendra Modi-led central government has failed to overcome the crisis created by the pandemic as over 15 crore persons have lost their jobs and the government has not provided any relief to them instead is trying to benefit corporate houses by implementing neoliberal policies on the pretext of reforming the country.

The CPI (M) has warned the central and state governments of intensifying the movement if their demands are not fulfilled immediately.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala firm on Covid-free certificates for expatriates returning home
Jun 16, 2020 19:41 IST
Ludhiana doctors to observe ‘medical bandh’ on June 23
Jun 16, 2020 19:41 IST
Sushant sister reveals what son said when she told him ‘Mamu is no more’
Jun 16, 2020 19:43 IST
Farmers, local labourers at loggerheads after migrant exodus in Amritsar
Jun 16, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.