Himachal: CPI (M) to hold state-wide protests against govt tomorrow

The party has urged the people of the state to participate in these protests.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Communist Party of India (Marxist) will be staging various protests at state, block and tehsil levels against the “anti-people” policies of the central and state governments.

Through these protests, CPI (M) will demand the government to provide ₹7,500 per month to families who do not come under the purview of income tax, give 10kg ration each to such persons till the next six months, increase the scope of rural employment with 200 work days and hike in daily wages.

It will also seek new rules for urban unemployment, increase of public health expenditure up to 3% of the GDP, removal of Essential Commodities Act, abolition of labour law amendments, stopping privatisation of government companies and industries, and financial assistance from National Disaster Relief Fund to those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, among others.

Apart from this, CPI has also demanded the state government to roll back the hiked bus fare, electricity charges, water charges and other taxes immediately.



CPI (M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said unemployment and agricultural crisis in the country has increased ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government assumed power as it has been implementing neoliberal policies. Instead of providing relief to the people during the pandemic, central and state governments are busy in spreading communalism and providing benefits to big corporate houses by selling banks, airports, railways and government-owned companies, he alleged.

CPI (M) has also urged the people of the state to participate in these protests.

