Himachal: FIR registered over ‘false accusation’ on ventilator purchase

A spokesperson of the state government said that an FIR was registered against those who were trying to malign the image of HP State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), alleging that substandard and low cost ventilators were purchased by the corporation at Rs 10.29 lakh per unit whereas the actual price was Rs 3.50 lakh in private sector.

The spokesperson said that no such purchase of ventilators was made by the HPSEDC. He said that the state government is intolerant towards such false accusations, thus, an FIR was registered against people who made false allegations towards the corporation and action will be taken against people involved in this conspiracy.

He said that committees were constituted for purchase of the ventilators at level of directorate of health services. He said that before purchase of the ventilators rates and standards of ventilators were studied on GeM portal. Besides this, the committee also studied the process of purchase of ventilators adopted by other states. He said that the ventilators were purchased keeping the rate and technical standards into consideration and full transparency has been adopted in purchase of the ventilators.