Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal: FIR registered over ‘false accusation’ on ventilator purchase

Himachal: FIR registered over ‘false accusation’ on ventilator purchase

A spokesperson of the state government said that an FIR was registered against those who were trying to malign the image of HP State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), alleging that...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A spokesperson of the state government said that an FIR was registered against those who were trying to malign the image of HP State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), alleging that substandard and low cost ventilators were purchased by the corporation at Rs 10.29 lakh per unit whereas the actual price was Rs 3.50 lakh in private sector.

The spokesperson said that no such purchase of ventilators was made by the HPSEDC. He said that the state government is intolerant towards such false accusations, thus, an FIR was registered against people who made false allegations towards the corporation and action will be taken against people involved in this conspiracy.

He said that committees were constituted for purchase of the ventilators at level of directorate of health services. He said that before purchase of the ventilators rates and standards of ventilators were studied on GeM portal. Besides this, the committee also studied the process of purchase of ventilators adopted by other states. He said that the ventilators were purchased keeping the rate and technical standards into consideration and full transparency has been adopted in purchase of the ventilators.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Jun 05, 2020 20:30 IST
This may be the best dressed tortoise we’ve ever seen. Do you agree?
Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
Couple revamps London’s famous red telephone booths as coffee stalls
Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
HC upholds 10-year sentence of guard for raping Powai dance teacher in 2014
Jun 05, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.