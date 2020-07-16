Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal governor stresses on preserving cultural heritage of tribal areas in state

Himachal governor stresses on preserving cultural heritage of tribal areas in state

He was interacting with prominent people and public representatives of Lahaul-Spiti through video conferencing.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday stressed on the need for preserving the rich cultural heritage of the tribal areas in the state and protecting the rights of tribal communities.

Appreciating the efforts made by the district administration in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic, Dattatreya stressed on increasing testing for the virus by organising special campaigns. He said the development activities in the tribal area will be further strengthened with the construction of Rohtang tunnel.

Local representatives raised the demand of specialist doctors at the regional hospital, Keylong, maintenance of the 197-km long Grampho-Kaza road, repair of the Tandi road and land settlement work in Lahaul area.



The governor assured them that the state government will be made aware of their demands.

Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Kamal Kant Saroch briefed the governor about preparedness and facilities in view of Covid-19 and impact of Rohtang Tunnel on the valley, especially from tourism point of view and status of telecommunication.

He said last year, 1.16 lakh man-days had been generated through MGNREGA and this year also works were in progress in every panchayat.

The DC said communication network in the valley has improved significantly and will be further strengthened within a year. He said satellite phones have also been provided in panchayats.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Dharmani also gave details on the situation along Indo-Tibetan (China) border area.

