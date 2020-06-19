Sections
Himachal govt allows free movement of army, paramilitary

Himachal govt allows free movement of army, paramilitary

The members of the armed forces and the central paramilitary forces, coming to the state or crossing the state to join back their duties, can enter or pass on their official ID without the requirement of an e-pass/permit.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Representative image )

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed unrestricted movement of the Indian Army and the central paramilitary forces through the state, as per an order issued by chief secretary Anil Khachi late on Thursday.

“The members of the armed forces and the central paramilitary forces, coming to the state or crossing the state to join back their duties, can enter or pass on their official ID without the requirement of an e-pass/permit,” the order states.

The movement on Indo-China border has increased since the Chinese aggression on the Indian Territory, which resulted in a violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan valley where 20 soldiers were killed.

Most ground movement of the armed forces towards the Ladakh border takes place through Chandigarh-Manali-Leh highway. Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti districts of Himachal also share a long border with China.



The army and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have restricted the movement of people in high hills and additional army units are being moved to the mountainous terrain along the international border.

