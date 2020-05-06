Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal govt announces ₹50L ex-gratia for HRTC drivers, conductors bringing stranded residents home

The sum will be paid to HRTC employees’ next of kin in case of death of any drivers, conductors and other staffers engaged in the task

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The state government has decided to pay ₹50 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) drivers and conductors engaged in bringing back stranded people from different parts of the country.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has appreciated their work in ferrying a large number of students stuck in Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh Tricity area and other parts of the country due to lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The CM said the state government was concerned about the safety and welfare of its employee engaged in fighting Covid-19 and was providing them all necessary safety equipment such as masks, gloves etc.

He said the government had decided to provide ₹50 lakh ex-gratia to HRTC employees’ next of kin in case of death of any drivers, conductors and other staffers engaged in bringing back the stranded residents.



The CM also thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for extending help in the return of 22 students studying in various institutes in Varanasi, who are expected to reach Himachal by Thursday.

Meanwhile, a state government spokesperson said that six persons – Surender Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sanjeev, Subhash, Anoop and Kamal Kumar – of Chamba district arrived at Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh, after ten days of walking and hitchhiking from Nagpur, Maharashtra. He said they were provided boarding and lodging facilities and that the CM had spoken to them and assured them of all possible help for their further journey.

