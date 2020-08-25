Himachal govt approves creation of 230 new panchayats

The Himachal Pradesh government has given its nod for the creation of 230 new panchayats from the existing 3,226, which fulfill the criteria, ahead of the panchayat polls.

A notification regarding this was issued on Monday. Out of more than 470 proposals received by the panchayati raj department, only 230 fulfilled the criteria approved by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for creation of new panchayats.

Maximum 65 proposals from Mandi district have been approved while 33 new panchayats will be carved out in Kangra, said panchayati raj minister Virender Kanwar. Kullu will have 28 new panchayats, Shimla ,25, Chamba,18, Solan ,17, Bilaspur,14, Hamirpur,9, Sirmaur,8, Kinnaur,7, Lahaul-Spiti,4, and Una 2.

The state government has invited suggestions and objections from residents of the panchayats concerned till August 29. The same will be decided by the deputy commissioners within three days, who will send the final recommendations to the department.

With creation of new panchayats in the state, the total number will go up to 3,456.

In non-tribal areas, new gram panchayats from those existing are being created, where total population as per 2011 census is equal to and more than 2,000; number of households equal to and more than 500; number of villages equal to and more than five and distance of the farthest village from the existing headquarter of the gram sabha is equal to and more than five km subject to the condition that minimum resultant population of the existing and newly proposed gram panchayat before and after bifurcation is minimum 600.

The same criteria is applicable for backward areas.

In tribal areas, new gram panchayats from those existing will be created, where total population is equal to and more than 750, subject to the condition that minimum resultant population of the existing and newly proposed gram panchayat before and after bifurcation is minimum 300.