Himachal govt committed towards women’s welfare, says Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday congratulated the girls and women of the state and urged the people to work collectively towards ensuring gender parity in the society and reaffirm commitment to ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, the CM said let us pledge to provide our girls a world which is safe, equal, progressive and full of opportunities.

He said the state government was committed for the welfare and development of girl child and several schemes have been launched for their socio-economic upliftment.

Under the Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, Thakur said the lump sum assistance grant to the girl child born in a BPL family has been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹12,000. As part of the Mother Teresa Asahaya Matri Sambal Yojana, the assistance amount given for the upbringing of two children has been increased from ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per child per year, the CM informed.

He added that under the Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana, the grant for marriage of destitute girls has been increased from ₹40,000 to ₹51,000, which benefited about 10,000 beneficiaries. He said the Saksham Gudiya Board has been constituted with an aim to empower girls and adolescent girls in the state and to curb the crimes against them.

He said Sashakt Mahila Yojana was implemented in the state with the aim of making adolescent girls and women between 11 years and 45 years aware of their rights and developing their skills and connecting them with economic activities.

Thakur said Mahila Kalyan Board has been reconstituted under his chairmanship to suggest policies for the empowerment and protection of women. Similarly, under Mukhya Mantri Bal Uddhaar Yojana, an annual scholarship of ₹10,000 was provided in the financial year 2019-20 to the children of Bal Evam Balika Ashrams, who have secured the first two positions in classes 2 to 8, he added.