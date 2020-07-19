Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal govt promotes pig farming to boost farmers’ income

Himachal govt promotes pig farming to boost farmers’ income

The minister said the government has launched a scheme under which the farmers adopting pig farming will be provided 2,000 pigs—three sows and one boar each. The market price of these animals is around ₹17,000.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh government is promoting pig farming among farmers to boost their income, state animal husbandry and rural development minister Virender Kanwar said on Sunday.

The minister said the government has launched a scheme under which the farmers adopting pig farming will be provided 2,000 pigs—three sows and one boar each. The market price of these animals is around ₹17,000.

He said, “In addition, each beneficiary will get medicines, feed and equipments worth ₹4,000 for pig rearing. Thus, the total cost of per unit comes around ₹ 21,000 of which each beneficiary has to bear only 5% of the total expenditure while 90% subsidy is being given by the Centre and five 5% subsidy by the state government.”

Kanwar said as per experts many breeds of pigs are available for commercial rearing including White Yorkshire, Landres and Middle White Yorkshire.



He said the maximum age of a pig is five years. A sow can conceive twice a year from the age of one year and can give birth to a maximum of 12 piglets each time.

Kanwar said Himachal Pradesh has 5,033 pigs at present. There are immense possibilities for the farmers to adopt the business. “Under the present scheme, the beneficiaries will be selected on first-come-first-served basis, but there are some conditions for availing the benefits of the scheme,” he said.

He said landless and marginal farmers can avail the benefits and priority will be given to women and persons belonging to BPL and reserved categories.

Families without any member in government job will be given priority under the scheme, he said, adding that piggery training will also be provided by the department to the beneficiaries.

“Any interested person can contact the concerned veterinary officer or deputy director to avail the benefits of this scheme,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dog with poor eyesight sniffs out her human, reaction will melt your heart
Jul 19, 2020 19:20 IST
Max Verstappen starts in Hungary despite crashing on way to grid
Jul 19, 2020 19:20 IST
Over 25 lakh still affected in Assam floods; PM Modi takes stock of situation
Jul 19, 2020 19:18 IST
Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
Jul 19, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.