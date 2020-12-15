Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Himachal govt teachers’ union resents panchayat polls amid pandemic

Himachal govt teachers’ union resents panchayat polls amid pandemic

In any election, more than 80% teachers are deployed on the poll duty.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh Government Teachers’ Union has expressed resentment over the government and the state election department’s decision to hold the panchayat polls amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The union president Virendra Chauhan in a statement issued here said the government seems to be in a haste to conduct the election even as there has been a community spread of coronavirus in the state.

In any election, more than 80% teachers are deployed on the poll duty. “This may expose the teachers to greater risk of getting infected,” Chauhan said, adding that the election duty is not an easy task as employees have to be in contact with all kinds of people.

He demanded that the government should take the responsibility if any teacher on poll duty gets infected. The government and the election department should also announce compensation if any person dies due to the infection, he added. “Otherwise, the elections should be postponed until the situation normalises,” he said.

Chauhan said virus cases are likely to rise in winters and the union is worried about the well being of teachers. “We hope that the government and state election department will take notice of our genuine concerns,” he said.

The district electoral officers of Shimla, Una, Kullu, Mandi and Hamirpur have issued the reservation roaster for the post of gram panchayat pradhan. The panchayat and urban local bodies (ULB) election are likely to be held in the state in January and announcement is likely be made soon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
by Richa Banka | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
by Rezaul Laskar | Edited by Niyati Singh
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Attempted murder case against former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav
by HT Correspondent
It’s ‘not’ the time to disco this New Year’s Eve says popular DJs
by Sanchita Kalra
Covid-19: Delhi shows progress, says govt; spotlight on 3 states now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Southall spitting row: Indian-origin man sentenced to long-term mental hospital
by Prasun Sonwalkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.