Himachal guv asks state varsities to defer fee hike

Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya, on Thursday, directed state universities to defer admission fee and other fees hike keeping in view of coronavirus pandemic so that students don’t face any difficulties.

The governor wrote to Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Shimla, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) Nauni, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University (HPAU) Palampur, HP Technical University Hamirpur, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Cluster University Mandi, and Atal Medical and Research University Mandi regarding different issues and asked them to submit a response within 15 days.

The governor directed Atal Medical and Research University Mandi to submit a report regarding reconstitution of medical facilities that will be helpful in providing quality health services to people in state.

He also instructed the universities to prepare an exit plan for lockdown, employment creation, and start-ups, besides submitting at least three innovative ideas focusing on special work plan for difficult areas in state.

The governor directed the universities to submit another report on their work plan for streamlining online education system.