Himachal HC mourns demise of Justice Mehrotra

Justice V K Mehrotra died on September 8 at the age of 90 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A virtual full court reference to mourn the demise of former judge of Himachal Pradesh high court Justice V K Mehrotra, who died on September 8 at the age of 90 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was held here on Tuesday.

Mehrotra served in the HP high court from May 12, 1988, to October 18, 1992.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy said Mehrotra was an eminent jurist and great personality, besides being soft-spoken, humble and spiritual with a philosophical bent of mind, and held the court in the most pleasant manner, making everyone feel at ease. After his retirement Justice Mehrotra wrote two short books ‘Happiness Mantra’ and ‘Success Mantra’ which he did not want to publicize and only maintained for personal distribution as gifts to family and friends.

Swamy expressed his deep condolence to the bereaved family and said that passing away of Justice Mehrotra is not only a loss to the bereaved family but also to the entire legal fraternity.



Mehrotra was born on October 19, 1930, at Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, and was enrolled as an advocate of the Allahabad high court on December 31, 1959. He practised in Jaunpur from 1954 to 1959 and in Allahabad from 1960 onwards. Mehrotra was appointed as additional permanent judge in the Allahabad HC on July 30, 1980, and was transferred to the HP high court on May 12, 1988, and retired on October 19, 1992. During this period, Mehrotra served as the acting Chief Justice of Himachal HC several times. After his retirement, he took over as the president of the UP Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Lucknow) in 1993 and remained as such up to 1997.

Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Sureshwar Thakur, Vivek Singh Thakur, Ajay Mohan Goel, Sandeep Sharma, Chander Bhusan Barowalia, Anoop Chitkara, and Jyotsna Rewal Dua also attended the full court reference virtually.

Advocate General Ashok Sharma, HP Bar Council chairman Ramakant Sharma, HC Bar Association president N S Chandel and Assistant Solicitor General of India Rajesh Sharma also addressed the virtual event and paid tributes to Mehrotra.

A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Registrar General Virender Singh conducted the proceedings through video-conference. Other registrars of the HC, advocates, officers and officials of the registry watched the live telecast of the virtual full court reference on their respective computer/mobile screens.

