Himachal high court allows private schools to charge tuition fee

The HC also permitted the private schools to realise the pending fee without charging any fine or late fees after giving two months notice.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Monday allowed private schools in the state to charge monthly tuition fees and authorised them to enforce collection of the same.

The HC also permitted the private schools to realise the pending fee without charging any fine or late fees after giving two months notice.

A division bench comprising justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition by Independent Schools Association, a body of private schools.

The court also directed the state government to revisit the notification and re-examine all the conditions imposed by it upon private schools by way of a notification issued on June 27 in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.



The bench said a fresh decision in accordance with the law and subject to directions issued by the court be taken within four weeks.

The HC, however, said a genuine representation of a parent regarding his/her inability to pay the tuition fee due to financial issues shall be examined by the school within one week of its submission.

The next hearing has been listed for October 5.

