Home / Chandigarh / Himachal high court notice to state govt for allowing tourists from Delhi to stay in Circuit House, Shimla, meant for Covid warriors

Himachal high court notice to state govt for allowing tourists from Delhi to stay in Circuit House, Shimla, meant for Covid warriors

CHECK MISUSE Petitioner said the govt had made arrangements for the stay of Covid warriors such as doctors at the Circuit House but allowed tourists from other states to stay there, too; one tourist had tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 11:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustant Times Chandigarh

Tourists thronging the Mall in Shimla. On July 16, a family from Delhi stayed at the Circuit House at Chaura Maidan, Shimla, and one member tested positive for Covid-19. (Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh high court has issued a notice to the state government and sought a reply within a week for its decision to allow tourists from Delhi to stay in the state-run Circuit House at Chaura Maidan, Shimla, that was earmarked for Covid warriors, particularly doctors.

The orders were passed by a division bench, comprising chief justice L Narayana Swamy and justice Anoop Chitkara, on a petition filed by advocate Virender Thakur.

The petitioner said that the government had made arrangements for the stay of frontline coronavirus warriors, including doctors of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Shimla, at the Circuit House and some rests house.

However, the government also allowed tourists coming from other states to stay at these facilities.



On July 16, a family from Delhi stayed at the Circuit House at Chaura Maidan and one member tested positive for Covid-19.

The petitioner requested the court to order a judicial inquiry into the circumstances under which the government allowed these tourists to stay at the Circuit House.

He urged the court to pass appropriate orders, directing the government to stop the misuse of rest houses and circuit houses.

The case comes up for hearing on July 23.

