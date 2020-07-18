Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal horticulture university extends last date for submitting online application forms for admission

Himachal horticulture university extends last date for submitting online application forms for admission

For undergraduate programmes (normal and self-financing seats), the last date of submitting online application forms has been extended to July 31 from July 15

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Candidates have been advised to check the university’s website for updates. They have also been advised not to send certificates through e-mail mentioned in the prospectus till the counselling plan of degree programmes is not uploaded. (HT photo)

Shimla: Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni in Solan district, has extended the last dates for submitting online application forms due to delay in results of school boards and universities. Interested candidates can apply and submit application forms by visiting the university’s official website.

For undergraduate programmes (normal and self-financing seats), the last date of submitting online application forms has been extended to July 31, 2020, from July 15.

For master of science (MSc) and master of business administration (MBA) agribusiness (normal and self-financing seats), the last date to submit online application forms has been extended to August 5 from July 15.

For MBA (general), the last date of submitting online application forms for admission has been extended up to August 5 from July 17, 2020, while the last date for submitting online application forms for admission in doctor of philosophy (PhD) has also been extended up to August 5 from July 15.



ENTRANCE EXAMS PUT OFF

The university has also postponed the date of entrance examination for admission in bachelor of science (BSc), MSc and MBA (Agribusiness) till further orders.

Candidates have been advised to check the university’s website for updates. They have also been advised not to send certificates through e-mail mentioned in the prospectus till the counselling schedule of degree programmes is not uploaded.

