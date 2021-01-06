Himachal lifts night curfew in four districts

With a considerable relief in the Covid situation in the state, the Himachal cabinet on Tuesday lifted night curfew in the four districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra, besides restoring six day working in all government offices.

Chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet also decided to allow coaching classes with 50 percent capacity all over the state. There was a demand from students and parents that coaching be allowed as was being done in other states. The health department will prepare the SOPs for holding coaching classes.

On the request of the State Election Commission, the cabinet relaxed the condition of allowing no more than 50 persons in an indoor meeting to facilitate training of staff for election duty. All other restrictions of a maximum of 50 persons on social gatherings will continue.

Three makeshift Covid hospitals soon

The state will also operationalise the three makeshift Covid hospitals at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla; Tanda Medical College, Kangra and Community Health Centre, Nalagrah with outsourced healthcare staff for the time being.

The cabinet also approved single-window empanelment for registration of private hospitals for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Him Care and government medical reimbursement scheme in the state.

Avian flu advisory

After a presentation on avian influenza, the cabinet advised the health and animal husbandry departments to ensure adequate availability of medicines specific to the avian flu and PPE kits for staff. It also advised strict enforcement of restrictions on movement imposed by the Kangra deputy commissioner.

The state cabinet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for approving coronavirus vaccine for use in India. It also hailed the scientists of the country for successful production of the vaccine as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat programme. It also congratulated the PM for being adjudged as the best and most popular leader worldwide for effective handling of Covid-19 pandemic by American Data Firm Morning Consult in its recently held survey.

The horticulture department also gave a presentation on its six months target till March 2021 and next year’s target from April 2021 to March 2022.