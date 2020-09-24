Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal logs 10 Covid deaths, case tally rises to 13,386

Himachal logs 10 Covid deaths, case tally rises to 13,386

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday logged 337 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the state tally to 13,386. Meanwhile, 10 more people succumbed to the virus. Of the new cases, 86 were...

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday logged 337 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the state tally to 13,386. Meanwhile, 10 more people succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 86 were reported in Shimla, 65 in Mandi, 54 in Solan, 36 in Bilaspur, 27 in Sirmaur, 21 in Kangra, 18 in Kullu, 11 in Chamba, 6 in Una, five each in Hamirpur and Kinnaur and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

As many as six fatalities were reported in Kangra district and one each in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur. With this, the death toll rose to 145.

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said that all patients who died of the virus in district were aged above 60 and had co-morbidities.



DEATH RATE RISES TO 1.09%

Himachal has witnessed a steep rise in Covid-related deaths in September. As many as 109 people have succumbed to the virus this month. From March to August, the death toll was just 36. With this, the death rate has gone up from 0.5% to 1.09%.

118% JUMP IN INFECTIONS

Meanwhile, the hill-state saw a 115% jump in Covid-19 infections in September with a total of 7,270 cases being reported this month. The state had 6,116 positive cases till August end.

The recovery rate has also gone up to 69% as 9,232 people have recovered.

There are 3,984 active cases in the state. Solan is the worst affected district with 2,780 cases, followed by 1,979 cases in Kangra, 1,670 in Sirmaur, 1,521 in Mandi, 1,169 in Una, 1,071 in Shimla, 844 in Hamirpur, 780 in Chamba, 724in Bilaspur, 545 in Kullu, 172 in Kinnaur and 131 in Lahaul-Spiti.

